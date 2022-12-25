 
entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio fuels dating rumors with Victoria Lamas after latest outing

Leonardo DiCaprio has taken the internet by storm since he was spotted with actress Victoria Lamas in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 48, has fueled dating rumors after he was seen with Victoria, 23, for the third time this week.

On Tuesday, DiCaprio and Victoria were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard, according to People.

The Titanic actor and the model left the club separately but entered the car together. However, a source told the outlet that the two actors attended a "big group dinner" at the club and "were joined by a number of other people in the car".

DiCaprio’s latest dating rumors started making rounds following reports that Gigi Hadid was not ‘serious’ about their short-lived romance.

While DiCaprio and the supermodel, 27, were reportedly still dating in late November, the Wolf of Wall Street star seems to be moving on with Lorenzo Lamas' daughter.

Victoria has six acting credits to her name, including appearances in 2019's Talk Later, 2020's Secret Identity and short film Two Niner.

