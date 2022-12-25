 
Vicky Kaushal reveals how he ended up doing 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Vicky Kaushal opened up how and why he took up a comedy role for the first time ever in Govinda Naam Mera. 

In conversation with a source, Vicky said that he wanted to give the audience a film to laugh and enjoy and not take it seriously after all the pain and loss that the COVID-19 pandemic has given to people.

He added: “I’m so grateful that I’ve entered into this concoction, because I still remember Shashank talking about the film for the first time, it was before the second phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that we’re living in such terrified times where people are so scared and everything you’re watching (on OTT) is also so gritty and serious, let’s make people laugh, let’s try and give them a good time. I was sold to that thought in the first place.”

Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy-thriller film that released on Disney+Hotstar. The film features Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in vital roles. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics, reports IndianExpress.

