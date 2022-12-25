 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘banking’ off King Charles, Diana’s fame

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been branded a nepo baby that’s benefited off of the fame and celebrity of his parents Princess Diana and King Charles.

This claim has been brought to light by Vulture magazine readers who have labeled the Duke of Sussex under the top 12 nepo babies.

The Year of the Nepo Baby feature includes other celebrities like Jaden Smith, Maya Hawke and Riley Keough, and the granddaughter of music legend Elvis Presley.

In light of this, Anne Victoria Clark even asked if there was “anything more charming than the nepo baby who gave it all up for the woman he loves.”

Considering Prince Harry is an “actual duke who stepped away from his dukedom” for the “path of most resistance.”

At the same time, however, she also conceded that he’s still “very, very wealthy and privileged" while mockingly suggesting his move has helped "further fuel our society’s slow progress toward the socialist utopia promised to us by Star Trek.”

The publication also shared its official list of Industry Babies: Children of the well connected on Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William show off Prince George's 'talent' in Christmas post

Kate Middleton, Prince William show off Prince George's 'talent' in Christmas post
King Charles III makes history with his first Christmas televised speech, marks new era for 90-year tradition

King Charles III makes history with his first Christmas televised speech, marks new era for 90-year tradition
‘Glass Onion’ fans see ‘Knives Out’ sequel as a hilarious dig at Elon Musk

‘Glass Onion’ fans see ‘Knives Out’ sequel as a hilarious dig at Elon Musk

Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate Dwyer

Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate Dwyer
Meghan Markle openly 'mocks' people of Britain with her 'projection of victimhood'

Meghan Markle openly 'mocks' people of Britain with her 'projection of victimhood'
Prince Andrew is all smiles as he celebrates Christmas with King Charles, Camilla at Sandringham

Prince Andrew is all smiles as he celebrates Christmas with King Charles, Camilla at Sandringham
Kim Kardashian stuns in silver sequin dress as she joins family on Christmas Eve

Kim Kardashian stuns in silver sequin dress as she joins family on Christmas Eve
King Charles, William, Kate, other royals appear in high spirit as they celebrate first Christmas without Queen

King Charles, William, Kate, other royals appear in high spirit as they celebrate first Christmas without Queen
Ryan Reynolds ropes in Nickelback to cover hit ‘Spirited’ song: WATCH

Ryan Reynolds ropes in Nickelback to cover hit ‘Spirited’ song: WATCH
Princess Charlotte steals the show during Christmas carol service

Princess Charlotte steals the show during Christmas carol service
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ ‘first’ anime spin-off is in the works

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ ‘first’ anime spin-off is in the works
Fans blast Kanye West for alleged anti-Semitic Ye24 merch

Fans blast Kanye West for alleged anti-Semitic Ye24 merch