Kendall Jenner reveals receiving THIS massive gift on Christmas

Kendall Jenner recalled she received a pony as a Christmas present, according to US Weekly.

The diva took to the Instagram story and captioned it "Core memory," the post shared by a fan account, along with some crying and red heart emojis.

In the video, parents Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner surprised Jenner after telling her to go to the driveway. The future supermodel screams as she finds a pony in the driveway. Little Kendal instantly cried as she emotionally hugged the horse

The 27-year-old still has horses. The Keeping Up With Kardashian star revealed in a season 2 episode of The Kardashians that she was expecting another.

"Oh my God, I'm having a baby!" she told her glam squad while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala — before quickly clarifying she meant a horse.

"I just got the news it took," Kendall added. "They just texted me that we have an embryo!"

The California native requested hairstylist Jen Atkin for horse sperm as a birthday gift.

"Remember when I asked you for sperm?" she recalled. "Jen was like, 'I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.' And I was like, 'Sperm. Horse sperm.'"