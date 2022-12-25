 
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Meghan Markle openly 'mocks' people of Britain with her 'projection of victimhood'

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Meghan Markle and her narrative in the Netflix docu-series were recently criticised by an expert.

In the bombshell series, the Duke of Sussex referenced "institutional gaslighting" as the Suits alum added: “I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Reacting to the remarks, a Washington-based foreign policy expert told Express that when Meghan talked about the security issue, we see “the projection of victimhood by her”

“This whole idea that she is a victim of mistreatment by the Royal Family, but also she is a victim of treatment by the British people.

“She has a clear vendetta against the British media, but she is also projecting disdain for Britain. Some of the clips are hugely insulting, not only to the British monarchy but also to the British people.

“This idea of fleeing oppression in Britain is completely laughable. She is portraying this as some sort of 'freedom flight' and this is a clear and open mocking of Great Britain and the British people,” Nile added.

