 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a cosy Christmas morning with daughter Malti

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a cosy Christmas morning with daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra enjoys a cosy Christmas morning with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra shared a video in which she is seen enjoying quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas while holidaying in New Jersey to celebrate Christmas. 

PeeCe took to Instagram and shared a video on the occasion of Christmas. 

On Sunday, she shared a clip as she spent time with Malti while resting in bed and viewing beautiful weather from her room.

And she wrote, "A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic..(red heart emoji).”

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a cosy Christmas morning with daughter Malti

Priyanka will now be seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. She will also make her OTT debut with the Prime Video web series, as per reports of hindustimes.

The actress has also marked Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her Christmas celebration with family: See post

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her Christmas celebration with family: See post
Sonam Kapoor requests paparazzi not to click Vayu's pictures at the Airport: See video

Sonam Kapoor requests paparazzi not to click Vayu's pictures at the Airport: See video
'Pasoori' makes it to YouTube's Global Top Music Video charts

'Pasoori' makes it to YouTube's Global Top Music Video charts
Vicky Kaushal reveals how he ended up doing 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he ended up doing 'Govinda Naam Mera'
Anil Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday with Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan and more

Anil Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday with Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan and more
Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours
Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic

Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures
Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor
Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'

Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'
Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics

Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics
Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now

Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now