 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech

King Charles III got emotional as he paid a heartwarming tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, in his first Christmas broadcast as monarch on Sunday.

In a historic first address - both for Charles personally and the UK as it marks the first time any King has made a televised speech on 25 December - the monarch appeared to be grateful to members of the public who had shown love and sympathy in the wake of her death in September.

Royal Family shared the clip King's heartfelt speech to their official Instagram account on Sunday, captioning: "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

In a pre-recorded address from St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle -  where the Queen was laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip - Charles said: "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family,"

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition,” he continued.

King Charles honoured the Queen’s legacy throughout his speech, remembering her belief in the power of “everlasting light” and her faith in people to touch the lives of others. He also spoke about the "great anxiety and hardship" experienced by many.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces

Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces
Victoria Beckham gets what she wanted THIS Christmas : Check out

Victoria Beckham gets what she wanted THIS Christmas : Check out
Kate Middleton, Prince William show off Prince George's 'talent' in Christmas post

Kate Middleton, Prince William show off Prince George's 'talent' in Christmas post
King Charles III marks new era with his first Christmas televised speech

King Charles III marks new era with his first Christmas televised speech
‘Glass Onion’ fans see ‘Knives Out’ sequel as a hilarious dig at Elon Musk

‘Glass Onion’ fans see ‘Knives Out’ sequel as a hilarious dig at Elon Musk

Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate Dwyer

Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate Dwyer
Meghan Markle openly 'mocks' people of Britain with her 'projection of victimhood'

Meghan Markle openly 'mocks' people of Britain with her 'projection of victimhood'
Prince Andrew is all smiles as he celebrates Christmas with King Charles, Camilla at Sandringham

Prince Andrew is all smiles as he celebrates Christmas with King Charles, Camilla at Sandringham
Kim Kardashian stuns in silver sequin dress as she joins family on Christmas Eve

Kim Kardashian stuns in silver sequin dress as she joins family on Christmas Eve
King Charles, William, Kate, other royals appear in high spirit as they celebrate first Christmas without Queen

King Charles, William, Kate, other royals appear in high spirit as they celebrate first Christmas without Queen
Ryan Reynolds ropes in Nickelback to cover hit ‘Spirited’ song: WATCH

Ryan Reynolds ropes in Nickelback to cover hit ‘Spirited’ song: WATCH
Princess Charlotte steals the show during Christmas carol service

Princess Charlotte steals the show during Christmas carol service