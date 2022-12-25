 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion 

Celeb power couple Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan marked their first Christmas at their Essex mansion with a family get-together.

The pair, both 35, posed with their loved ones in front of the huge glittering Christmas tree in the hallway of their £3.5m home.

They cradled their dogs Pip and Pheobe for the festive pic, with Michelle wearing a figure-hugging blue and white striped knee-length dress and white boots, while Mark looked dapper in dark trousers and jumper.

They were joined by relatives including Mark's youngest sister Natalya, his mum and dad Mark and Carol, his sister Jess and brother Joshua, and their spouses, William and Hollie.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Mark and Michelle, who got married in 2015, have been working on their house for over two years now, after snapping up the original property for £ 1.3 million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

They finally moved into the property in October and went all out with the Christmas decorations, hiring professionals to string up lights on the huge house

More From Entertainment:

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve
Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party

Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party
BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert

BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert
Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog

Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog

Kelsey Parker opens up about her grief as she spends FIRST Christmas without Tom

Kelsey Parker opens up about her grief as she spends FIRST Christmas without Tom
King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan, honours those who touch lives of others with goodness

King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan, honours those who touch lives of others with goodness
Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation
Denise Van Outen stuns fans as she shows off curves in white swimsuit

Denise Van Outen stuns fans as she shows off curves in white swimsuit
Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech

Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech
Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces

Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces