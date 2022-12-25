Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Celeb power couple Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan marked their first Christmas at their Essex mansion with a family get-together.

The pair, both 35, posed with their loved ones in front of the huge glittering Christmas tree in the hallway of their £3.5m home.

They cradled their dogs Pip and Pheobe for the festive pic, with Michelle wearing a figure-hugging blue and white striped knee-length dress and white boots, while Mark looked dapper in dark trousers and jumper.

They were joined by relatives including Mark's youngest sister Natalya, his mum and dad Mark and Carol, his sister Jess and brother Joshua, and their spouses, William and Hollie.

Mark and Michelle, who got married in 2015, have been working on their house for over two years now, after snapping up the original property for £ 1.3 million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

They finally moved into the property in October and went all out with the Christmas decorations, hiring professionals to string up lights on the huge house