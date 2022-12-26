 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew accompanies King Charles, Camilla, Kate and William to Sandringham

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Prince Andrew accompanies King Charles, Camilla, Kate and William to Sandringham

In a return to tradition for Britain’s royals — interrupted by the pandemic — they gathered for Christmas Day this year at Sandringham, their private winter retreat in eastern England.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were joined by Prince William and wife Kate — and their children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte — at a local church service.

Disgraced Prince Andrew, who has been sidelined over his links to the late US paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and claims of sex with a minor, was also among the royals who greeted well-wishers outside.

However, US-based Prince Harry and wife Meghan were notable absentees, as their ongoing feud with the family shows little sign of abating.

The couple risked deepening the rift — which first became public when they sensationally quit royal life in early 2020 — by airing various grievances in a six-part Netflix docuseries this month.

It follows a series of other broadsides they have launched against the royal family since relocating to California, with more set to come.

Harry will publish a contentious memoir — named “Spare” — within weeks.


More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato shares pictures from Disneyland trip with boyfriend Jutes on Christmas

Demi Lovato shares pictures from Disneyland trip with boyfriend Jutes on Christmas
Aminah Nieves share the important reason she auditioned for 'Yellowstone' prequel show '1923'

Aminah Nieves share the important reason she auditioned for 'Yellowstone' prequel show '1923'
Netflix to bring 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in its fold: Find out release date

Netflix to bring 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in its fold: Find out release date
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out to celebrate Christmas Eve

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out to celebrate Christmas Eve

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy
Royal Family leaves fans baffled with new family photo on Christmas

Royal Family leaves fans baffled with new family photo on Christmas
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve
Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party

Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party
BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert

BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert
Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog

Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog