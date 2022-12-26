 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child?

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child?

Princess Eugenie's latest pictures have sparked rumors that she might be pregnant.

The rumors started after she was seen at the Princess of Wales' carol concert but after seeing her Chritsmas photos some royal fans are convinced that Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child.

Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child?
Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child?

The couple last year welcomed their son August Philip Hawke Brooksband in February.

Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages for his links to Jeffery Epstein and allegedly raping a girl when she was young.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew accompanies King Charles, Camilla, Kate and William to Sandringham

Prince Andrew accompanies King Charles, Camilla, Kate and William to Sandringham
Demi Lovato shares pictures from Disneyland trip with boyfriend Jutes on Christmas

Demi Lovato shares pictures from Disneyland trip with boyfriend Jutes on Christmas
Aminah Nieves share the important reason she auditioned for 'Yellowstone' prequel show '1923'

Aminah Nieves share the important reason she auditioned for 'Yellowstone' prequel show '1923'
Netflix to bring 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in its fold: Find out release date

Netflix to bring 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in its fold: Find out release date
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out to celebrate Christmas Eve

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out to celebrate Christmas Eve

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy
Royal Family leaves fans baffled with new family photo on Christmas

Royal Family leaves fans baffled with new family photo on Christmas
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve
Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party

Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party
BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert

BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert