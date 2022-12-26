 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Bonos daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges privilege in light of Nepo baby article
Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article

One nepo baby was feeling a little left out from the conversation.

Eve Hewson, daughter of U2 frontman Bono, poked fun as the fact that she was not featured in New York magazine's recent cover story about ‘Nepotism babies.’

The actress, 31, tweeted cheeky comments on the ongoing conversation that came up following the article published on Friday, December 23nd, 2022, via People.

“Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE,” Hewson wrote on Twitter, citing the success of her new Apple TV+ series.

Following up with that tweet, Hewson cited some goals for the coming year. “2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby.”

However, her goal accomplished pretty quickly as one user responded with some proof that she had indeed been included in the discussion, attaching an image of a diagram showing “Musicians who raised actors.”

“HOLY FORK,” replied Hewson, who then retweeted the diagram and said, “I HAVE JUST BEEN MADE AWARE I HIT MY 2023 GOALS AND IT'S STILL 2022.”

Although, on a more serious note, the actress acknowledged her privilege while also urging people to be kind to one another.

“For those of you who have just tuned in to my existence, I am asked about my privilege a lot. And I have always been very keen to state how much my father’s name helped me get a start in acting,” said Hewson.

“And to the Twitter bots and girlos calling me a spoiled brat.. please don't forget to have a sense of humour in life," the Behind Her Eyes actress added in the follow up tweet. “And try to be kind. We all need a little bit more kindness in the world. Much love xx”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago
Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Meghan Markle issued stern warning

Meghan Markle issued stern warning
Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition
Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game

Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game
'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms

'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms
King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message

King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report

‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report
Nick Cannon goes all out to spend Christmas with 11 kids

Nick Cannon goes all out to spend Christmas with 11 kids
Travis Barker son Landon gets back together with Charli D’Amelio

Travis Barker son Landon gets back together with Charli D’Amelio