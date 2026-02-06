 
Molly-Mae-Hague pregnant again as she and Tommy Fury enter 'new chapter'

The couple reconciled last year following a brief split

February 06, 2026

Molly-Mae-Hague has revealed that she and her fiancé Tommy Fury are expecting their second child, bringing joy to their growing family. 

The Maebe founder, who already shares a three-year-old daughter, Bambi, with her partner took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off her second baby bump and announce the happy news.

It comes nine months after the couple, both, 26, reconciled following a brief split.

The couple uploaded a video, taken in January, featuring audio of Bambi saying: 'I am going to be a big sister' as she showed off her adorable jumper that had 'big sister' knitted onto the front.

Molly-Mae-Hague's official Instagram account

Tommy cradled Molly's bump as they kissed a kiss to mark the start of an exciting new chapter. 

They captioned the post: 'Soon to be four.' 

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, including Molly's sister-in-law, Paris Fury wrote: 'Congratulations and you look amazing. Super mum and running her own empire', while Stacey Solomon commented: 'How exciting.'

Followers wrote: 'Ahh congrats!! So happy for you all' and 'OMG congratulations!!!!'

For the unversed, the couple reconciled last year following a brief split, with the influencer insisting things between the couple are still 'not perfect.'

Tommy and Molly went from strength to strength after leaving the villa and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023 before getting engaged that July.

Later in her Behind It All documentary, Molly-Mae revealed how Tommy's drinking had affected her mental health, which became a reason for their split.

