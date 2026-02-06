'Bridgeton' season 4: Fans continue noticing little errors

Fans of Bridgerton season four have spotted another detail so puzzling it might have even stumped Lady Whistledown herself: the sudden disappearance of Sophie Baek’s white glove.

The mystery popped up after the first four episodes dropped on Netflix on January 29. In episode two, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood, secretly attends the Bridgertons’ masquerade ball.

She wears a silver gown from the attic and long white gloves once owned by a deceased Penwood relative.

During a romantic moment at the ball, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) removes one of Sophie’s gloves. When she runs off in disguise, he’s left holding it — a clear Cinderella-style clue.

Later, after Sophie’s stepmother Araminta (Katie Leung) throws her out, Sophie keeps the remaining glove. But fans noticed something odd when Sophie reconnects with Benedict at the Cavenders’ country home: the glove appears to be gone. Even more confusing, Sophie doesn’t bring it with her to Benedict’s cottage.

Fans immediately took to social media. One wrote on Instagram, “She left her bags behind, that included her glove. That’s what I couldn’t stop thinking about.”

“I can’t get past it lol,” another joked, while a third added, “I COULD not stop thinking about it either.”

Some viewers tried to explain it away. “I couldn’t quit thinking about this,” one fan said, “so then I just told myself that the other maid brought her stuff to her so I would quit obsessing about it.”

But not everyone was convinced. “It’s driving me nuts. And then when the other maid arrived, I thought maybe she’d bring them back for her. NOPE.”

The glove isn’t the only slip fans noticed. Viewers also spotted a flesh-colored Band-Aid covering Araminta’s cartilage piercing in episode one.

“Bandaids in this era?!” one TikTok user wrote. “The ton want to know.”

Part two of Bridgerton season four arrives on Netflix February 26 — and fans will be watching closely for more goofs.