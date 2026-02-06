Tiffany Haddish wants Meryl Streep, Viola Davis on 'Girls Trip 2'

'Girls Trip 2' was confirmed in 2024, seven years after the original hit film

Tiffany Haddish wants to bring along some Hollywood A-Listers for the next Girls Trip.

Speaking to The Post, the comedian shared a blunt update on the long-awaited sequel to the 2017 hit confirmed in 2024, declaring that the fan demand for Girls Trip 2 has never been the problem. The delay, she insists, is coming from the studio.

The original film, which starred Haddish alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith, followed four lifelong friends as they reconnected and cut loose during a wild getaway. Nearly nine years later, Haddish says the cast has been ready to reunite for a long time.

“We’ve been having a group chat for years. We’ve been trying to get the movie made for years. We’re on top of it,” Haddish told The Post at Steven Tyler’s 7th annual Jam for Janie on Sunday. “We’ve always been a cohesive unit. It’s the studio dragging their feet.”

While the core foursome is locked in, Haddish already has ideas for expanding the cast. Her dream additions include some unexpected heavy hitters.

“Meryl Streep,” Haddish said. “I want to work with her. I just put it in the universe.”

She also has her eye on Viola Davis, who she believes would shine in a comedic role. “She got jokes. Her timing is impeccable. She’s so strategic about it,” Haddish said. “She’s always trying to show how smart she is but you have to be very intelligent in order to be funny. And she is one of those people.”