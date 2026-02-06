Taylor Swift shares first look at surprise project after long break

Taylor Swift announces 'Opalite' music video plus a limited-edition Opalite 7-inch vinyl single

Taylor Swift is breaking her months-long cover to surprise fans with a brand-new project just hours away.

Four months after dropping her Life of a Showgirl album, the pop megastar announced on Thursday that the music video for Opalite will drop on Friday, February 6. She made the announcement on her official website by posting an opalite-themed countdown.

“Taylor Swift the Opalite music video will be available to watch on Apple Music and Spotify, included in premium, starting 8AM ET on 2/6… Will be available to watch on YouTube beginning 8AM on 2/8,” the announcement read.

Alongside the video announcement, the multi-Grammy-winner revealed a limited-edition Opalite 7-inch vinyl single, available for just 48 hours through her online store. The collectible is set to ship on or around February 9.

Opalite marks the second music video from The Life of a Showgirl, following its lead single The Fate of Ophelia.

The Life of a Showgirl debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after its October 3rd release and held the top spot for 12 weeks. The album moved a record-breaking 4.002 million equivalent album units in its first week. The Fate of Ophelia opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with Opalite following closely behind at No. 2.