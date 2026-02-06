Zayn reveals dates for ‘The Konnakol Tour'

Zayn announces ‘The Konnakol Tour’ dates

Zayn has officially announced his biggest solo tour to date, setting the stage for a major new chapter in his career as he prepares to release his fifth studio album, Konnakol.

Titled The Konnakol Tour and produced by Live Nation, the global trek will see the singer headline arenas and stadiums for the first time.

The 31-date run begins on May 12 at Manchester’s AO Arena before travelling across Europe, Mexico and North America. The tour is set to wrap up on November 20 at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

The tour news arrives just a day after Zayn confirmed that Konnakol will be released on April 17 via Mercury Records.

He is launching the album era with its lead single, Die for Me, which drops at midnight tonight alongside its music video.

This marks a fresh phase for the artist following the final night of his seven-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in late January.

During those performances, Zayn previewed unreleased material while also revisiting fan favourites, offering an early glimpse into what’s next.

Fans eager to secure tickets won’t have to wait long.

Presales for The Konnakol Tour begin with the Zayn VIP Key presale on February 10 at 12 p.m. local time. General ticket sales will follow on February 13, with timings varying by location.

With a new album imminent and his most ambitious tour yet on the horizon, Zayn is clearly stepping into a bold new era, one that’s set to take him further around the world than ever before.

Zayn's ‘The Konnakol Tour’ dates: