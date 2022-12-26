'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms

The Holiday was considered a lovable hit Christmas rom-com movie with lead stars Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black. It was set to get a sequel 17 years later, as per The Sun.

The report further added that the production would take place in the U.S. and U.K. and begin in 2023. In addition, all the original stars were roped in for the sequel.

However, hopes were dashed when Nancy Meyers, who wrote, produced, and directed The Holiday, fact-checked the news saying, "So many D.M.'s about this," adding, "sorry, but it's not true."





The film's star Kate Winslet also reacted to the rumors during an interview, saying, "I read something about that."

"But it's the first I've heard of it. I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up."

The Holiday cost £ 70 million. However, it minted £ 200 million at the box office and became a Christmas hit.



