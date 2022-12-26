Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make fun of 'Queen's wishes’ with their latest stunt?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly made fun of the late Queen's wish by filming a scene of their docuseries in one of the private residences of the Royal Family.



The Spectator’s Kara Kennedy says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are “constantly complaining about privacy,” actually “went against Queen Elizabeth II's word” to attract audience with their show.

Liibet and Archie's parents were seen drinking tea inside the Queen’s private cottage in their controversial Netflix docuseries.



“This couple, who constantly complain about privacy, and how they just want a private life, actually went against the Queen’s word who said you will not film inside my private residences,” Ms Kennedy claimed during her appearance on Sky News.

Harry and Meghan's documentary has seemingly backfired in the UK and US as the majority of Americans and Britons slammed the couple for their repeated claims and their self-promoting stunt in the show.