 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt prays his kids will see he's not ‘evil bad guy’ as he hopes to be father again

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

Brad Pitt has been reportedly praying that his strained bonds with his kids be fixed soon while hoping to become a father again.

An insider split to National Enquirer that the Bullet Train star wasn’t kidding when he said he wanted “enough kids to play in a soccer team.”

This comes amid reports that the actor, who is already dad to six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, has hit an all time low with his children.

Pitt's issues with his children began after he "choked one of the children" and "struck another in the face" during 2016 flight as per docs filed by Jolie in their Chateau Miraval case.

However, the Hollywood superstar can’t wait any longer to heal his relationship with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, according to the publication.

"[Brad Pitt has a] whole lot of love in his heart [and wants to be dad again] soon with the right baby mama. Ines is already a leading contender,” the source said.

"Brad still loves his kids deeply. He hopes and prays one day they'll see he's not this evil bad guy their mom's made him out to be,” the insider added.

“But he isn't going to hang around waiting forever. He always said he wanted enough kids to play in a soccer team – and he wasn't kidding!"

More From Entertainment:

Avatar’s sequel surpasses $700 million milestone over Christmas weekend

Avatar’s sequel surpasses $700 million milestone over Christmas weekend
Idina Menzel reflects on John Travolta’s name flub at the 2014 Oscars: ‘best thing’

Idina Menzel reflects on John Travolta’s name flub at the 2014 Oscars: ‘best thing’
Emma Roberts calls her reel boyfriend ‘idiot’ in Maybe I do trailer: Watch

Emma Roberts calls her reel boyfriend ‘idiot’ in Maybe I do trailer: Watch
Millions react to King Charles first Christmas message

Millions react to King Charles first Christmas message
Kim Kardashian bashed after daughter North reveals where she keeps her dogs

Kim Kardashian bashed after daughter North reveals where she keeps her dogs
Johnny Depp reportedly had verbal fights with his 'Jeanne du Barry’ director

Johnny Depp reportedly had verbal fights with his 'Jeanne du Barry’ director

‘Wednesday’ creator addresses criticism on Jenna Ortega’s viral dance sequence

‘Wednesday’ creator addresses criticism on Jenna Ortega’s viral dance sequence

Amber Heard's future in Hollywood isn't very bright, suggests industry insider

Amber Heard's future in Hollywood isn't very bright, suggests industry insider
Kate Middleton outshines Queen Consort Camilla with 'fabulous' outfit choice on Christmas

Kate Middleton outshines Queen Consort Camilla with 'fabulous' outfit choice on Christmas
King Charles III hints at 'different' reign than Queen's in Christmas speech

King Charles III hints at 'different' reign than Queen's in Christmas speech
Shakira spends first Christmas without Gerard Pique in Dubai with kids

Shakira spends first Christmas without Gerard Pique in Dubai with kids

Kim Kardashian posts adorable family throwback snap on Christmas

Kim Kardashian posts adorable family throwback snap on Christmas