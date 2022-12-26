 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Lacey Chabert defends Hallmark over Candace Cameron Bure ‘leadership change’ remarks

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Lacey Chabert defends Hallmark over Candace Cameron Bure ‘leadership change’ remarks
Lacey Chabert defends Hallmark over Candace Cameron Bure ‘leadership change’ remarks

Lacey Chabert has recently shown support to Hallmark Channel after Candace Cameron Bure slams the present leadership of the channel.

In a latest interview with Vulture, the Party of Five star, who’s worked in over 35 projects, said, “I found a real home in Hallmark.”

She continued, “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked.”

Earlier, Candace went to Great American Family (GAF) as she pointed out that she made this move because of “the change of leadership and it became a completely different network than when I started” via Wall Street Journal.

Candace commended GAF as she remarked that the show would “keep traditional marriage at the core” of its stories”. However, she received major backlash over this comment.

Lacey on the other hand, accepted the changes at Hallmark, stating, “Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas. And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission.”

“I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon,” explained Mean Girls actress.

Lacey mentioned, “You know what, I wish everybody the best. I really can’t comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved.”

“I’m with Hallmark, and I work for them. I’m so sorry, but I’ll just have to leave it at that,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder
Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities

Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style
Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical

Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical
Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry

Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos
Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham

Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham
Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look

Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look
Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars

Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars
Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood

Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood