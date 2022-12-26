 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Donna Reed kept WWII letters from soldiers for decades, reveals her daughter Mary Owen

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Donna Reed kept WWII letters from soldiers for decades, reveals her daughter Mary Owen
Donna Reed kept WWII letters from soldiers for decades, reveals her daughter Mary Owen

Mary Owen, daughter of Hollywood star Donna Reed, made a shocking revelation about her mother in a recent interview that her mother had kept several letters from World War II soldiers for decades, as reported by Fox News.

Mary shared that she found over 350 letters from World War II soldiers in a trunk stored in the garage of her Beverly Hills, California, home in 2003 which is 17 years after the death of her mother. She shared that the trunk with the letters had been stored in their home for more than 40 years.

Mary said, "I didn’t know anything about these letters. So she started getting these letters right around 1940, 1941, but really closer to the end of the war during the last two to three years. And she responded to them."

She further added, "I still have my mother’s ration cards. She went on bond drives. Whenever she visited her parents in Iowa, she sold bonds. She danced with the guys at the Hollywood Canteen and so on. Several of her movies … were shown at base camps."

Donna Reed was best known for her role of a loving wife Mary Hatch Bailey in the film It’s a Wonderful Life. 

More From Entertainment:

Mia Wasikowska weighs in on dark side of Hollywood

Mia Wasikowska weighs in on dark side of Hollywood
Avatar’s sequel surpasses $700 million milestone over Christmas weekend

Avatar’s sequel surpasses $700 million milestone over Christmas weekend
Idina Menzel reflects on John Travolta’s name flub at the 2014 Oscars: ‘best thing’

Idina Menzel reflects on John Travolta’s name flub at the 2014 Oscars: ‘best thing’
Emma Roberts calls her reel boyfriend ‘idiot’ in Maybe I do trailer: Watch

Emma Roberts calls her reel boyfriend ‘idiot’ in Maybe I do trailer: Watch
Millions react to King Charles first Christmas message

Millions react to King Charles first Christmas message
Kim Kardashian bashed after daughter North reveals where she keeps her dogs

Kim Kardashian bashed after daughter North reveals where she keeps her dogs
Kate Middleton indulges in a very sweet banter with fans, video goes viral

Kate Middleton indulges in a very sweet banter with fans, video goes viral
Johnny Depp reportedly had verbal fights with his 'Jeanne du Barry’ director

Johnny Depp reportedly had verbal fights with his 'Jeanne du Barry’ director

‘Wednesday’ creator addresses criticism on Jenna Ortega’s viral dance sequence

‘Wednesday’ creator addresses criticism on Jenna Ortega’s viral dance sequence

Amber Heard's future in Hollywood isn't very bright, suggests industry insider

Amber Heard's future in Hollywood isn't very bright, suggests industry insider
Brad Pitt prays his kids will see he's not ‘evil bad guy’ as he hopes to be father again

Brad Pitt prays his kids will see he's not ‘evil bad guy’ as he hopes to be father again
Kate Middleton outshines Queen Consort Camilla with 'fabulous' outfit choice on Christmas

Kate Middleton outshines Queen Consort Camilla with 'fabulous' outfit choice on Christmas