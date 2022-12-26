 
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter

Alessandra Ambrosio’s “heart is full” as she spends the holiday season with her look-alike daughter Anja and loved ones.

The beauty shared her Christmas festivities on Sunday with her followers on Instagram and looed absolutely stunning as ever.

The 41-year-old Brazilian beauty showed off her 'outfit of the day' by wearing a navy blue Chanel V-neck sweater dress with white trim.

She completed her outfit with a white turtleneck and accessorized with a pendant earring.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel had long brown hair straight down around her shoulders and also wore sparkling earrings and several rings.

Alessandra accentuated her natural beauty with full makeup including bright red lipstick.

She also sported a white Chanel beanie and smiled for the camera in black cat-eye sunglasses.

Alessandra made a cameo appearance as a top model in a season four episode of Gossip Girl that aired in September 2010.

Alessandra confirmed her romance with Richard when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in February 2021.

She was previously involved with Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi, who founded the brand Alanui with his sister Carlotta.

The smoldering supermodel shares her two children Anja and Noah with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur, 41, who co-founded RE/DONE.

