Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘proved his selection right': Shahid Afridi

Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and Shahid Afridi. — AFP/Instagram/@safridiofficial

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) interim chief selector Shahid Afridi Monday praised Sarfaraz Ahmed for his performance against New Zealand in Green Shirts' first game in the two-match Test series taking place in Karachi's National Stadium.

"Sarfaraz proved his selection right, excellent performance for him under pressure," the former Pakistan skipper tweeted.

Afridi, who is part of the PCB's newly-appointed management committee, was named as the chief of the interim selection committee last week.



The former all-rounder excused from taking a permanent role in the board. However, Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum will be the members. Haroon Rashid, who is also a member of the PCB management committee, will be the convener.

In his first Test since 2019, Sarfaraz made 86 runs after replacing wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan in the side.

The wicket-keeper batter enjoyed an excellent 196-run partnership with Babar before Patel dismissed him when he edged one to Mitchell at first slip shortly before the close.