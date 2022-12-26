 
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style

 Molly-Mae Hague continues to crush it when it comes to her pregnancy style as she shared a gorgeous snap while cradling her bump.

She's expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tommy Fury in the coming weeks.

Enjoying her last Christmas Day the influencer, 23 took to Instagram on Sunday and shared her new picture donning a figure-hugging, mo-coloured maxi dress while smiling beside her festive tree as she enjoyed the day surrounded by family.

Molly-Mae opted for a simple but chic look in the cotton, long-sleeved dress - which featured a scoop neck and clung to her bump.

Flashing a smile toward the camera, the former Love Island star placed a supportive hand on her bump while standing next to her decorated tree.

Molly-Mae hosted the day for her family in the lavish, six-bedroom home that she and Tommy share, captioning: 'Hosted my first Christmas in our home…here’s to next year.'

