Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Ferne McCann enjoys Christmas festivities as she 'escapes' Essex after voicenote drama

Ferne McCann enjoys Christmas festivities as she 'escapes' Essex after voicenote drama

Ferne McCann enjoyed Christmas festivities as she 'escaped' Essex for a cosy festive period with her family.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star is in Devon with her daughter Sunday and her fiancé Lorri Haines following the fallout from the voice note scandal.

Ferne denied making the audio recordings but apologised after she was accused of making 'disgusting' comments about ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins acid attack victim.

She took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps from her celebrations and 'sent so much love' to her friends and followers.

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours. We have escaped & enjoying our first Christmas together @lozzahaines at my favourite place in Devon," Ferne captioned the post.

"Sending love to everyone who is feeling festive with their loved ones and to those who are not feeling so festive & who are struggling today for whatever reason.

"Sending you so much love right now. Hold those who make you feel loved very tightly."



