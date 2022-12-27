Song Joong Ki's agency issues an official statement regarding pregnancy rumours with girlfriend

Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki recently confirmed his romance with a non-Korean woman, as soon as pregnancy rumours kicked in, his agency jumped to action to address the rumours.

As per Koreaboo, on Monday, December 26, Song Joong Ki's agency, High Zium Studio, reacted to the rumours that his girlfriend is pregnant with his child.

In an official statement, the agency wrote, "It is difficult to confirm his personal life other than the fact that he is dating."

The agency further stated, "We would appreciate it if everyone could refrain from unconfirmed speculative reports."

Song Joon Ki's agency previously confirmed his relationship with a non-celebrity woman, however, as per online speculations, the actor is dating British actress Katy Louise.