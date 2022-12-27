Prince Andrew’s bizarre advice to woman at Christmas celebrations goes viral

 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew made a surprise appearance at Christmas celebrations with King Charles and other senior royals days after the monarch banned him from Buckingham Palace.

As Prince Andrew was leaving the Royal Family Christmas Day service, he talked to public and gave a bizarre advice to a woman when he asked if she had cold feet.

The Prince said: “Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on a newspaper and you insulate your feet.”

According to the Daily Mail, the lady, who was standing with her dog, said 'thank you' before Prince Andrew walked away.

British newspapers reported last week that Andrew was removed from Buckingham Palace and will no longer be permitted to have an office there.

