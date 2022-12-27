 
entertainment
James Gunn reacts to reports of 'Green Lantern' show cancelled

DC new chief James Cameron recently busy carving up the future of the DCEU; however, he has another work in hand: calling out fake news related to DC projects.

According to Deadline, the 56-year-old called reports of Green Lantern axed in the new shake-up of the DC universe as "Fake."

The show was confirmed in 2019 and reported to be in development.

Arrow producer Berlanti touted the DC properties would be creations for the streaming platform "unlike anything seen on television."

"An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can't reveal any more about that just yet."

Previously, the Green Lantern show was put on ice. However, it will now centre around John Stewart, one of DC's first Black superheroes.

