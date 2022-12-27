 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Jake Gyllenhaal confesses having huge crush on Jennifer Aniston

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed that he felt ‘awkward’ while filming intimate love scenes with Jennifer Aniston. The actor described the entire experience as ‘torture.’

The Guilty actor, 42, starred alongside the Friends alum, 53, in the 2002 comedy The Good Girl.

Jake joked during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, "It was torture, yes it was, but it was also not torture. I mean, come on. It was like a mix of both."

The Brokeback Mountain star admitted that he had a huge crush on Jennifer, which made it difficult to film love scenes with her.

Explaining his embarrassment, Jake said, "Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching,” adding, "That doesn't turn me on."

He continued, "Most of the time, it's oddly mechanical, right? And also it's a dance, like, you choreograph it for a camera.”

"It's one of those like a fight scene, you gotta choregraph those things and I always have tried," he added.

Jake also recalled that Jennifer had suggested they use a pillow to help them feel more comfortable during the bedroom scenes.

Jake and Jennifer starrer The Good Girl followed the story of two lovers who become bored in their dead-end jobs and end up having an affair.

