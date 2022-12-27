 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in 'hummingbird' themed dress for Christmas party

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

FileFootage

Jennifer Lopez shed light on her adorable outfit for this year's Christmas party.

The 53-year-old singer and actor talked about her look and holiday celebrations in the latest instalment of her On the JLo newsletter.

"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," the Marry Me star wrote in her newsletter.

"They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK,” she added.

Jennifer shared: “So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme."

"I also picked hummingbird colours for my holiday party dress this year," she wrote. 

"It's a Gucci dress that I've had in my closet which I bought a year ago and I've been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear. I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party."

More From Entertainment:

Artist Danny Cortes turns tiny hip-hop street scenes into profitable business

Artist Danny Cortes turns tiny hip-hop street scenes into profitable business
Brooke Shields mom wanted her to date 'Blue Lagoon' costar Christopher Atkins: Report

Brooke Shields mom wanted her to date 'Blue Lagoon' costar Christopher Atkins: Report
BTS RM album 'Indigo' ranks #3 on Billboard 200 chart this week

BTS RM album 'Indigo' ranks #3 on Billboard 200 chart this week
Nigeria dance carnival helps residents reclaim the streets

Nigeria dance carnival helps residents reclaim the streets
Reese Witherspoon shares photo with her 'look-alike' children from Christmas

Reese Witherspoon shares photo with her 'look-alike' children from Christmas
‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories
Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’

Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’
Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’

Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’
‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5

‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5
King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023

King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023
Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing

Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing
Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance

Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance