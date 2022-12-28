Khloe Kardashian talks about 'tears she cried' in emotional year end post

Khloe Kardashian is sending out positive vibes by the end of year 2022.



The Good American founder turned to her Instagram Stories this week to share words of wisdom with her fans.

“This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest,” one post read.

“Babe, may the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you’re planting in 2023,” read another Story.

“Being alone has a power very few can handle,” a third wrote.

This comes after Khloe thanked her fans for their utmost support amid Tristan's paternity scandal.

She told the cameras on her Hulu show: “As hesitant as I was to look [at the messages], I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media."