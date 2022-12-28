Whoopi Goldberg apologises for controversial remarks

Whoopi Goldberg apologized for her remarks about race and the Holocaust which she made during an interview.

She issued a statement on Tuesday, clarifying her remarks which reignited the controversy and led to her suspension from "The View" earlier this year.

She had declared the Holocaust was "not about race," but about "white supremacy" and "man's inhumanity to man."

She made headlines recently as she seemingly tripled down on her stance.

Goldberg said, "Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time."

The statement issued to Yahoo Entertainment said, "It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me."

The Oscar winner added: "I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism."