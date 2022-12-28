 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Siddharth and his parents 'harassed' at Madurai airport by CRPF

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Siddharth is a renowned Tamil actor
Siddharth, who is known to be a Tamil actor, revealed through social media that he and his elderly parents were harassed by CRPF personnel at the Madurai airport.

According to him, the authorities kept on speaking to them in Hindi even though they were asked to speak to them in English.

Siddhrath is no stranger to controversy and have been a part of a few previously. He took it to his Instagram to reveal the humiliation he faced along with his parents.

He wrote:” Harassed for 20 mins @empty Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak English. Rude AF:( When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power.”

Actor Siddharth is known for his character Karan in Bollywood film Rang De Basanti starring Aamir Khan.

On the work front, he was last seen in a bilingual Tamil/Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. He will be next seen in Indian 2 directed by S Shankar. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal in a vital role, reports IndiaToday.

