Salman Khan's birthday: Fans face 'lathicharge' by police outside his home

Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday this year

Amid Salman Khan’s 57th birthday, a massive crowd of fans stationed outside his Mumbai home just to get a glimpse of the actor, but the meet and greet resulted into a lathicharge.

Salman appeared on the balcony of his apartment with his father Salim Khan in order to greet the fans, thank them and wave at them. Khan wore a very causal outfit while meeting his fans and well-wishers. He donned down a grey t-shirt whereas his father wore a blue checkered shirt.

As soon as people saw his glimpse, they started swelling up and became unmanageable by the police who then tried to control them by force.

The police tried pushing them back with their sticks. The peaceful meet and greet session turned into a chaotic battle ground. People were running back and forth, leaving their shoes and belongings behind.



Khan’s fans did not like the act done by the police and got quite upset. Taking it to the social media, one of his fans wrote: “unke fan jitne h sab dil se bahut mante h Bhaijaan ko.”

Meanwhile, a comment also read: “They were going crazy and it was totally an outrage and to control them police had to do laathi charge.” Another person commented: “Har baar ka he theatres me bhi yehi sab hota tha jab jab Salman ki movie release hoti thi. Crazy fans’s he Salmanians.”

As per HindustanTimes, Salman Khan hosted a grand birthday party on his birthday which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Pooja Hedge, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha and many others.