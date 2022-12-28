 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Madonna sparks reactions after she dons inappropriate outfit for Christmas

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Madonna sparks reactions after she dons inappropriate outfit for Christmas
Madonna sparks reactions after she dons inappropriate outfit for Christmas

Madonna sparked reactions after she dropped a video offering a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her kids.

The Queen of Pop’s followers were not happy to see her wearing black lingerie in the reel while she posed alongside her four youngest kids.

The reel began with Madonna staring at the camera as she had a Santa hat on along with a fluffy jacket while Eartha Kitt’s flirty track Santa Baby played in the background.

Next clip features her in black lingerie following which the pop star’s children David, 17, Mercy, 16, Stelle, 10, and Estere, 10, joins her for a bizarre photo.

“I’m uncomfortable,” one critic commented on the clip shared on the singer’s Instagram handle while another asked, “Who’s letting her do this?”

“Is the goal ‘how creepy one can be?'” another user wrote while one added, “Who are you and what have you don with Madonna?”

“Anyone else felt scared about her eyes?” another disappointed fan chimed in as one compared her to Marilyn Manson, “I am confused, is this Madonna or Marilyn Manson?”

:Bizarre…again…” one critic penned.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry likely to return to UK in New Year for THIS reason

Prince Harry likely to return to UK in New Year for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian allows staffers to only wear ‘all-neutral’ uniforms

Kim Kardashian allows staffers to only wear ‘all-neutral’ uniforms
Tom Brady talks retiring from NFL for good after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady talks retiring from NFL for good after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson have officially broken up: They’re ‘fine’

Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson have officially broken up: They’re ‘fine’
Kim Kardashian talks ‘negative energy’ around kids: ‘Why would I expose them?’

Kim Kardashian talks ‘negative energy’ around kids: ‘Why would I expose them?’
Drew Barrymore says celebrity status makes dating hard: 'People don't ask me out a lot'

Drew Barrymore says celebrity status makes dating hard: 'People don't ask me out a lot'

Drew Barrymore on ‘slaying dragons’ despite a ‘crippling year’

Drew Barrymore on ‘slaying dragons’ despite a ‘crippling year’
Reggae Legend Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, dead at 31

Reggae Legend Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, dead at 31
William and Kate turn out to be real culprits behind Harry and Meghan's exit from royal life

William and Kate turn out to be real culprits behind Harry and Meghan's exit from royal life

Prince Andrew 'odd' advice for Royal fan on 'fighting cold' at Christmas

Prince Andrew 'odd' advice for Royal fan on 'fighting cold' at Christmas
'Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give 'baptism of fire' to King Charles

'Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give 'baptism of fire' to King Charles