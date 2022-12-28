Princess Eugenie extends support to Kate Middleton despite close bond to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie has extended support to Kate Middleton despite a close and ‘unbreakable’ bond to her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.



Prince Andrew’s daughter turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse into Together At Christmas, hosted by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on December 15.

Eugenie shared a series of adorable photos attending Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas event.

She also posted pictures of the Princess of Wales, where Kate can be seen laughing as she spoke to children at the event.

Eugenie wrote: “It was an honour to celebrate HM's life at the Princess of Wales carol concert, Together at Christmas.”

Some royal fans see Eugenie’s post a declaration of support for Kate Middleton amid ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries.