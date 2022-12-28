 
entertainment
Hugh Jackman spills secrets to ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman sheds light on the teasing relationship between Wolverine and Deadpool in the upcoming movie Deadpool 3.

These admissions came during the course of Jackman’s appearance for The Empire Film Podcast.

There, he dished over the relationship between Wolverine and Deadpool.

He started by revealing the opposite natures of both characters and revealed that they all “hate each other.”

For the movie, Deadpool 3 “Let's just talk from my [perspective]” the actor claimed.

“[Logan is] annoyed by him, frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or punch him in the head.”

“Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably gonna punch him in the head a lot.”

During the course of the chat, the Wolverine start also dished on the one trait that sets him miles apart from his on-screen avatar and it’s that he “rarely loses [his] temper.”

