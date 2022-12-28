 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
King Charles historic first Christmas speech draws record viewership in UK

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

King Charles III’s first Christmas speech as the monarch, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth earlier this year, proved to be a ratings hit, reported The Sunday Morning Herald.

According to UK television ratings, Charles’ speech, the first King’s speech in about 70 years, attracted more viewers across Britain than his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s traditional speeches.

Some 10.7 million Britons reportedly tuned in to BBC and ITV on 3pm, Christmas Day, to watch King Charles deliver his historic, eight-minute speech in which he also paid tribute to his late parents, the Queen and Prince Philip.

More than 8 million people watched the King’s speech n BBC, while some 1.58 million tuned in to ITV; the total 10.7 million viewership number marked the highest in two decades.

In comparison, the late Queen Elizabeth’s final Christmas address last year attracted around 8.96 million viewers.

King Charles’ speech also emerged as the most-watched show in Britain on Christmas Day, with the second most-watched show, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, trailing behind with 5.4 million viewers.

The monarch’s first landmark holiday speech was filmed earlier this month in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

