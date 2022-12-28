Kartik Aaryan turned down 'Hera Pheri 3'?: Details inside

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in film 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon

Reportedly, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan has walked out of the new installment of Firoz Nadiadwala’s hit comedy franchise Here Pheri.

Earlier rumours had it, that he has been locked for the character of Raju (previously played by Akshay Kumar) and that he has replaced Akshay. But now, there are speculations that Aaryan has backed out from Hera Pheri 3 because of creative differences.

According to the reports, the controlling behaviour was coming in between the actor and the makers. Reportedly, Kartik was making numerous changes in the script which was being problematic for the producers.

So far, these are just the rumours as no official statement has been given out by the makers yet.

Reports also claim that producer Firoz is once again trying to approach Kumar to come on-board for this project.

Previously, the Khiladi actor explained the reason why he backed out from the film. He pointed towards having issues with the creative aspect of the film; therefore he decided not to move forward with sequel.

He added: “I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans. I saw ‘No Raju, No Hera Pheri’ on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing.

Amidst Kartik’s back out from Hera Pheri 3, the audiences wait eagerly to know who will be taking the lead now, reports News18.