 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan turned down 'Hera Pheri 3'?: Details inside

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in film Shehzada with Kriti Sanon
Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in film 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon 

Reportedly, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan has walked out of the new installment of Firoz Nadiadwala’s hit comedy franchise Here Pheri.

Earlier rumours had it, that he has been locked for the character of Raju (previously played by Akshay Kumar) and that he has replaced Akshay. But now, there are speculations that Aaryan has backed out from Hera Pheri 3 because of creative differences.

According to the reports, the controlling behaviour was coming in between the actor and the makers. Reportedly, Kartik was making numerous changes in the script which was being problematic for the producers.

So far, these are just the rumours as no official statement has been given out by the makers yet.

Reports also claim that producer Firoz is once again trying to approach Kumar to come on-board for this project.

Previously, the Khiladi actor explained the reason why he backed out from the film. He pointed towards having issues with the creative aspect of the film; therefore he decided not to move forward with sequel.

He added: “I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans. I saw ‘No Raju, No Hera Pheri’ on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing.

Amidst Kartik’s back out from Hera Pheri 3, the audiences wait eagerly to know who will be taking the lead now, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

Devashish Makhija thinks Film Festivals open doors to International opportunities

Devashish Makhija thinks Film Festivals open doors to International opportunities

Ranveer Singh fails to impress fans with his double role in 'Cirkus'

Ranveer Singh fails to impress fans with his double role in 'Cirkus'
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get an OTT release

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get an OTT release
'Chand pe hun' Hasan Raheem feels overwhelmed by the love for Nautanki

'Chand pe hun' Hasan Raheem feels overwhelmed by the love for Nautanki

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal fly off for new year vacation

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal fly off for new year vacation
Alia Bhatt posts a reel of pictures she never shared!

Alia Bhatt posts a reel of pictures she never shared!
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain dedicate a post to each other amid wedding anniversary

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain dedicate a post to each other amid wedding anniversary
Shah Rukh Khan wishes to do a film like 'Leon: The Professional'

Shah Rukh Khan wishes to do a film like 'Leon: The Professional'
The Legend of Maula Jatt likely to be released in India: report

The Legend of Maula Jatt likely to be released in India: report
Salman Khan's birthday: Fans face 'lathicharge' by police outside his home

Salman Khan's birthday: Fans face 'lathicharge' by police outside his home
Siddharth and his parents 'harassed' at Madurai airport by CRPF

Siddharth and his parents 'harassed' at Madurai airport by CRPF