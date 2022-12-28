 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s docuseries slips below Netflix Top 5

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s controversial docuseries, Harry & Meghan, a good few days after its December 15 release, slipped below Netflix’s Top 5 shows list this weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s at-home style series, which included bombshell revelations about their early romance, royal wedding, and subsequent exit from the UK, premiered in two parts on the streaming giant, with the final three-episode half releasing on December 15, 2022.

In the days following its release, Prince Harry and Meghan’s show managed to remain in Netflix’s Top 10 list, however, struggled to maintain a top 5 ranking this week after other major releases over the holiday season.

As per reports, the current Netflix charts include The Witcher: Blood Origin in first place, with Wednesday following close behind, Emily in Paris in third, and The Recruit and Alice in Borderland rounding up the top 5. Meanwhile, Harry & Meghan remains at number seven in the top 10.

This comes after the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board revealed that the first half of the Sussexes’ documentary was watched by some 2.4 million people in the UK, with less than a million tuning in the US for the first three episodes.

