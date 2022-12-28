 
Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to 'Queen of Tejano music' Selena on recent outing

Jennifer Lopez remembered the late singer and Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, 25 years after playing her in her 1997 biopic.

The Marry Me star stepped out with her child Emme, sister Lynda Lopez and her daughter Lucie after celebrating Christmas as one big blended family.

JLo sported a dark coloured t-shirt which featured a snap of Selena while exploring Cost Plus World Market with family on Monday.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The Hollywood diva paired the shirt with floral bottoms and wore dark grey suede booties and accessorized her look with large hoop earrings, chain bracelet and rings.

Lopez rocked large aviator shades and carried along a brown suede designer bag. She styled her brunette hair in a sleek top bun.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
On the 25th anniversary of the movie which made Lopez a house hold name, she talked about playing the late singer in an Instagram post.

“This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her,” she penned earlier this year.

