Shakira, BTS, Madonna set to make history at FIFA's halftime show

FIFA’s Halftime Show: Shakira, BTS, Madonna unite for unforgettable celebration

FIFA World Cup 2026 has announced a powerful lineup of performers for the Final Halftime Show, exciting fans beyond measure.

The football association took to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, and unveiled the headliners, perfectly curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The performers for the grand sports event will include BTS, Shakira, and Madonna.

The much-anticipated event will be held on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The performances is expected to be 11-minutes long and the proceeds will go to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Football fandom and music fandom both were caught off-guard by the announcement and expressed their excitement on social media.

"OMG !!MY EYES DON’T DESERVE THIS ICONIC COMBINATION !!," one social media user wrote of the co-headliners.

A BTS fan added, "Jungkook second time on fifa and now full group," referring to Jung Kook's solo stint at the halftime show last year, when he made history as the first South Korean to ever perform at the event.

"BTS you legends," one fan cheered, and "History is gonna be made again," another agreed.