Kylie Jenner unveiled painful second pregnancy journey

Kylie Jenner opened up about the complications she faced while pregnant with her son Aire Webster.

Appearing on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the 28-year-old beauty mogul described how her second pregnancy was far more difficult than her first.

At just 12 weeks, Jenner said she woke up unable to walk due to severe sciatica and back pain.

“I had crazy sciatica pain and crazy lower back pain,” she recalled.

Jenner revealed she was placed on bed rest for nearly two months after doctors discovered she was three centimeters dilated.

“Lots of things were happening with my vagina. I was three centimeters dilated for like a month and a half, two months, the baby was falling out,” she explained.

The Kardashians star also shared that she gained 65 pounds while carrying Aire, compared to 60 pounds during her pregnancy with daughter Stormi.

She admitted to indulging in nightly pints of ice cream and carb heavy meals to ease her nausea.

Reflecting on her first pregnancy at 19, Kylie Cosmetics founder said she initially panicked about telling her parents but ultimately felt a strong instinct to move forward.

“There was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this… even if I have to do this alone,” she said.

Jenner also revisited her decision to keep Stormi’s pregnancy secret, noting the emotional toll it took.

“I sobbed for three hours because it felt like so much weight on my shoulders,” she admitted.