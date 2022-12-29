Meghan and Harry say they had plans to move to New Zealand or South Africa

 
Before leaving for Canada Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned on shifting either to New Zealand or South Africa.

This was revealed in the fourth episode of their Netflix documentary titled "Meghan & Harry".

The couple who now lives in California said that they wanted to move to Suth Africa because they were already doing charity work in the country.

Harry said they moved to Canada after media leaked the news of their plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the Palace was leaking the news to the media.

Harry said they moved out of the UK with an am to continue serving Queen Elizabeth away from media attention which Meghan was attracting.

He said they were ready to relinquish their Sussex titles too. He said he had informed his father about their plans and saw the news in newspapers the very next day.

