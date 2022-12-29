 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

'Silly rabbit' Prince Edward shows anger at King Charles in public?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince Edward has been blasted for not honoring his elder brother King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son ticked off His Majesty's admirers when he remained tight-lipped during the British national anthem.

The occurrence happened during the 95th Royal Variety Performance in London's Royal Albert Hall.

Noticing the gesture, one Twitter user wrote, "I thought it was lovely to see Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex out supporting Charles and William as everyone can't be everywhere at once they need to share the chores so to speak but noticed Prince Edward not singing National Anthem, very tight-lipped, What's that all about?"

Another commented, "@RoyalVariety anyone notice that Prince Edward did not sing God Save The King although his wife Sophie did. Eddie must still be peeved that Charles didn't give him the Duke of Edinburgh title. Silly Rabbit."

More From Entertainment:

Prince George took upon himself to 'keep eye on' Prince Louis on Christmas: Expert

Prince George took upon himself to 'keep eye on' Prince Louis on Christmas: Expert
Prince Harry has given Prince William 'thorn in flesh' with attacks

Prince Harry has given Prince William 'thorn in flesh' with attacks
Prince Harry 'relationship with media' stopped 'overnight' after Meghan entry

Prince Harry 'relationship with media' stopped 'overnight' after Meghan entry
Madonna shares rare pictures with four of her kids from in festive mood

Madonna shares rare pictures with four of her kids from in festive mood
Meghan and Harry say they had plans to move to New Zealand or South Africa

Meghan and Harry say they had plans to move to New Zealand or South Africa

Netflix unveils upcoming new K-Drama releases of 2023: Full list

Netflix unveils upcoming new K-Drama releases of 2023: Full list
Kate Hudson quips eating THIS vegetable on Glass Onion set for ‘a scene’

Kate Hudson quips eating THIS vegetable on Glass Onion set for ‘a scene’
Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media

Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media
Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir

Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir
Ariana Grande appreciated for continuing tradition of sending Christmas to kids after 2017 terrorist attack

Ariana Grande appreciated for continuing tradition of sending Christmas to kids after 2017 terrorist attack
Zendaya wishes Timothée Chalamet in the sweetest way: 'Happy Birthday to This Kid'

Zendaya wishes Timothée Chalamet in the sweetest way: 'Happy Birthday to This Kid'
Kim Kardashian criticised for 'photoshopping' family in a group photo from their Christmas party

Kim Kardashian criticised for 'photoshopping' family in a group photo from their Christmas party