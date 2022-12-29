 
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Meghan Markle's says litigation against newspaper changed everything

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Meghan Markle said that the litigation that followed the publication of her private letter to her father changed everything.

 "Everything changed after that.That litigation was the catalyst probably for all of the unraveling," she said in her Netflix documentary. 

Speaking on the matter, Jenny Afia, Partner Schilling law firm London, said, "This barrage of negative articles about the relationship with her  father was a final straw in campaign of negative nasty coverage about her (Meghan)."

"Looking back, it was one of the first acts of them breaking away from the institution," she added.

Afia said, "There was a real kind of war against Meghan. And I have certainly seen evidence that there were negative briefings from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas."

