Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra are off to a vacation to celebrate New Year

 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Siddharth Malhotra drops a major hint about his wedding during a promotional interview

Rumoured couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has left Mumbai to reach to a secret destination to celebrate New Year.

The paps spotted the two at the Mumbai airport. Kiara wore a light blue tank top with baggy denim jeans and a cool hat. Meanwhile, Siddharth looked handsome as always as he opted for a very casual and comfortable look by wearing a red sweatshirt along with black jeans.

The couple was spotted separately at the airport. Fans are curious to know where they are headed to as they have not disclosed their destination.

The duo is currently making buzz all over social media due to their rumoured wedding. There are speculations that both Advani and Malhotra will be getting married next year even though the couple has not made any confirmation over the news.

Earlier, Sid did drop a hint for his fans when asked, during an FM Radio interview, about the one rumour he would like to clarify about himself. The Shershah actor replied saying: “That I am getting married this year.”

As per the reports, the Shershah duo has also started working on their guest list for the wedding.

On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra has films; Mission Manju, Yodha and Indian Police force lined up for 2023. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani’s film Govinda Naam Mera just released on Disney+Hotstar. She further has RC 15 with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. 

