 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Emma Heming looks back at time she fell head of over heels in love with Bruce Willis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Emma Heming looks back at time she fell head of over heels in love with Bruce Willis
Emma Heming looks back at time she fell head of over heels in love with Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis dropped a heartfelt video from the time she went on a romantic ski trip with then-boyfriend Bruce Willis 15 years ago.

The Perfect Stranger actor took to Instagram to share the adorable throwback video from the time she fell “head over heels” in love with The Sixth Sense actor.

“It was that winter, 15 years ago,” Emma captioned the video. “I fell head of over heels in love with him. #loveofmylife.”

The video features Bruce and Emma enjoying their time in the snowy mountains during initial days of their romance.

Bruce could be seen wearing different ski coats and caps as laughed around and recorded his and now-wife Emma’s special moments.

This comes after Bruce’s family members revealed the actor has retired from acting after being diagnosed with a degenerative brain disorder, Aphasia.

Following this, an insider spilled to Radar Online that Bruce has revised his will which mentions that most of his money will go to his current wife Emma and their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton branded Royal Family’s ‘greatest hope’ amid royal crises

Kate Middleton branded Royal Family’s ‘greatest hope’ amid royal crises
'Gangster Paradise' rapper Coolio died without a will, 7 kids to inherit $300,000 estate

'Gangster Paradise' rapper Coolio died without a will, 7 kids to inherit $300,000 estate
Kanye West: Twitter in SHOCK as rapper spotted in 'Glass Onion'

Kanye West: Twitter in SHOCK as rapper spotted in 'Glass Onion'
Hailey Bieber slips into gorgeous silky green minidress

Hailey Bieber slips into gorgeous silky green minidress

Prince Harry 'would be happier' if Meghan put her mistrust for royals aside

Prince Harry 'would be happier' if Meghan put her mistrust for royals aside
BTS' J-Hope dances at airport as he leaves for New Year's Rockin Eve performance

BTS' J-Hope dances at airport as he leaves for New Year's Rockin Eve performance
James Corden recalls auditioning for THIS iconic role in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

James Corden recalls auditioning for THIS iconic role in ‘The Lord of the Rings’
King Charles III 'has yet to resolve' major issue before coronation ceremony

King Charles III 'has yet to resolve' major issue before coronation ceremony
Britney Spears fans accuse Sam Asghari of faking the popstar in Christmas snap

Britney Spears fans accuse Sam Asghari of faking the popstar in Christmas snap
Tom Cruise ‘done’ with LA’s ‘attention-seeking celebrities’

Tom Cruise ‘done’ with LA’s ‘attention-seeking celebrities’
Jameela Jamil opens up about suicidal tendencies: ‘They gaslit me’

Jameela Jamil opens up about suicidal tendencies: ‘They gaslit me’
Jameela Jamil addresses battle with rare tissue disorder

Jameela Jamil addresses battle with rare tissue disorder