 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Virgin River Martin Henderson says the biggest challenge to be making Jack feel human
'Virgin River' Martin Henderson says 'the biggest challenge to be making Jack feel human'

Netflix hit series Virgin River actor Martin Henderson opened up about his series character and revealed he found the biggest challenge to be making Jack feel human.

In an interview with Intervieweros, Jack-portrayer Martin Henderson appreciated Jack’s depth and struggles saying, "The show was essentially, almost a Hallmark-y type genre and we both, I think, Alex [Breckenridge] and I and all the cast understood that it was only going to work if it had depth to it."

Henderson continued, "She assured me that there was a much more complex, darker side to him, you know, and more conflicts that would come out as the story went along. And that is true, and you know, I really appreciate that."

"[I appreciate] being able to play someone who, you know, is obviously very romantic and loving, but he's also got all his struggles. I think everybody in life is going through some struggle no matter what it looks like on the outside ... so I feel really blessed that I get to play a character that has that dimension to him,” the actor added.

Virgin River debuted on the streaming platform in December 2019. The series will be returned with its fifth season on Netflix in 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype

Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype
King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas

King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas
Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew
'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt
Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals

Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals