 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

file footage

King Charles is said to have put his family above his duty as the monarch after his disgraced brother Prince Andrew was a part of the Royal Family’s Christmas festivities at Sandringham.

Writing for The Sun, royal commentator Clemmie Moodie highlighted how out-of-place the Duke of York seemed amongst other senior royals; Andrew has been forced to retire from royal duties after a sex abuse scandal.

As per Moodie: “Christmas is a time for peace and goodwill. Which is the only possible, rational, explanation for Prince Andrew’s return to the royal fold on Christmas Day.”

“As Andrew, cheeks puffed out and head down, shuffled around the grounds of the Sandringham estate… this was clearly a case of his older brother, King Charles, putting family before duty,” Moodie also stated.

She continued: “Andrew’s presence was the only duff note in the new King’s first Christmas Day at the helm. Last week, though, he (Charles) showed he isn’t afraid to get tough — barring his sibling from using Buckingham Palace as an office space.”

“To have kicked Andrew when he was down though, and banned him from the royal procession on December 25, isn’t Charles’s style. In short, he put ¬ancestry before optics. Many a family can relate. There’s always a black sheep somewhere down the genetic line,” Moodie concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype

Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype
Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew
Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'

Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'
'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt
Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals

Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals